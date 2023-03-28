Maharashtra: Three agri dept officers held for demanding Rs 24,500 bribe to clear files of farmers

The complainant is a dealer who supplied drip irrigation-related material to 35 farmers under a state government scheme

Representative Image

Three officers of the Maharashtra agriculture department and a contractual employee were nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Aurangabad district for allegedly demanding a Rs 24,500 bribe to sanction files of farmers, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant is a dealer who supplied drip irrigation-related material to 35 farmers under a state government scheme. He was allegedly asked to pay Rs 700 per file by the three officers posted in Khultabad taluka, the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for making extortion calls to Pune builder in name of ex-mayor

The bribe money was accepted by the contractual employee at a hotel on Monday. One of the agriculture officers demanded Rs 1,000 from the complainant and accepted the money on the spot, while two others pressured him to pay the bribe, he said.

The process to lodge a case at Khultabad police station is on, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.