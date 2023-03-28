Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Three agri dept officers held for demanding Rs 24500 bribe to clear files of farmers

Maharashtra: Three agri dept officers held for demanding Rs 24,500 bribe to clear files of farmers

Updated on: 28 March,2023 02:11 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The complainant is a dealer who supplied drip irrigation-related material to 35 farmers under a state government scheme

Maharashtra: Three agri dept officers held for demanding Rs 24,500 bribe to clear files of farmers

Representative Image


Three officers of the Maharashtra agriculture department and a contractual employee were nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Aurangabad district for allegedly demanding a Rs 24,500 bribe to sanction files of farmers, an official said on Tuesday.


The complainant is a dealer who supplied drip irrigation-related material to 35 farmers under a state government scheme. He was allegedly asked to pay Rs 700 per file by the three officers posted in Khultabad taluka, the official said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for making extortion calls to Pune builder in name of ex-mayor


The bribe money was accepted by the contractual employee at a hotel on Monday. One of the agriculture officers demanded Rs 1,000 from the complainant and accepted the money on the spot, while two others pressured him to pay the bribe, he said.

The process to lodge a case at Khultabad police station is on, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

aurangabad maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK