Maharashtra: Two held for making extortion calls to Pune builder in name of ex-mayor

Updated on: 28 March,2023 01:39 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

According to the police, the accused had used caller ID spoofing technique to contact the builder on March 25 and gave the impression that the call was coming at the behest of Mohol

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune city for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder in the name of BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, police said on Tuesday.


According to the police, the accused had used caller ID spoofing technique to contact the builder on March 25 and gave the impression that the call was coming at the behest of Mohol.



The duo allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from the builder for a programme of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, an official said.


"The accused used the call spoofing technique and used phone numbers belonging to Mohol and his relative to call the businessman and demanded Rs 3 crore," he said.

After receiving the complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested one of the accused, while the second accused was caught while accepting Rs 10 lakh, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Mohol said after the builder received the extortion call repeatedly, he contacted him.

"I then approached the police and brought the issue to fore," the BJP leader said, adding that he did not know any of the accused. 

