Maharashtra: Three booked for duping man of Rs 25 lakh in investment scheme

05 May,2023 | Nagpur
PTI |

The complainant, who hails from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, has alleged that the accused had promised returns to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in two days if he invested Rs 25 lakh in their money doubling scheme, an official said

Maharashtra: Three booked for duping man of Rs 25 lakh in investment scheme

Representational Pic

Maharashtra: Three booked for duping man of Rs 25 lakh in investment scheme
An offence has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly duping a man of Rs 25 lakh in an investment scheme, police said on Friday.


The complainant, who hails from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, has alleged that the accused had promised returns to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in two days if he invested Rs 25 lakh in their money doubling scheme, an official said.



However, when the complainant approached the accused two days later, they started avoiding him and allegedly gave excuses and threatened him, he said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and one of the accused has been taken into custody, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

