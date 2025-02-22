The officials were suspended on Friday on the order of the conservator of forests, said an official

At least three officers of the Maharashtra Forest Department were suspended for alleged irregularities in work in Tiroda taluka of Gondia district and falsifying records to show a man was killed by a wild boar, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

An official said some other officers are also under scanner.

According to the PTI, the suspended officers are identified as Tiroda Forest Range Officer R.G. Moon and Assistant Forest Range Officers Shailendra Pardhi and Abdul Shakeel Abdul Durani.

An official release stated that a nursery plantation was undertaken in the forest area of Tiroda taluka during the last monsoon under Moon, Pardhi, and Durani. A probe was ordered by the Forest department on complaints of irregularities, following which a departmental inquiry was conducted.

The three officers were found guilty of irregularities in the work.

Separately, they allegedly falsified records to show a man was killed in a wild boar attack in

Sonegaon village and embezzled government funds, the release stated.

The inquiry showed that the man died after he fell off a tree, it said.

The trio was suspended on Friday on the order of the conservator of forests.

Case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works in Palghar

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this month, the Tribal Development Review Committee has directed the registration of a criminal case against two officials for allegedly preparing incorrect reports on the completion of development works in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The concerned officials were previously posted at the Palghar Zilla Parishad's construction department, the official said.

The engineers allegedly submitted inaccurate documents claiming completion of 31 projects, attaching 12 photos of the same road.

The committee headed by Vivek Pandit instructed that a case be filed under sections for allegedly cheating the government and preparing false documents, the official said.

Vivek Pandit has also directed that an inspection be carried out to verify the state of roads constructed by the Zilla Parishad, Public Works Department (PWD), and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)