Maharashtra: Three held for duping people of Rs 65.8 lakh in ponzi scheme

An offence has been registered against three people for allegedly duping people of more than Rs 65 lakh in a ponzi scheme in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The accused had allegedly collected Rs 65.82 lakh from several residents of Tajbag and Hasanbag areas of the city between December 2022 and January this year, an official said.

They promised to double the invested amount every month and had initially extended some benefits to a few persons but later started defaulting, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, a railway staffer has filed a cheating complaint with Thane police against an Ayurveda treatment centre, an official said on Sunday.

The railway painter said the centre cheated him of Rs 15.22 lakh promising treatment for his wife who suffers from cancer, the Naupada police station official said.

"He has alleged there was no improvement in the condition of his wife since the treatment started on February last year. Moreover, after some time the personnel at the centre started evading him. Two persons from the Ayurveda centre were booked on Saturday for cheating and other offences," he said.

No one has been arrested in the case and probe was underway into the allegations, he added.

