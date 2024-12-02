The accident occurred in Golegaon village on the Daryapur-Akola road in the afternoon, an official said

At least three persons were killed and as many others injured when two cars collided on Monday in Amravati district of Maharashtra, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred in Golegaon village on the Daryapur-Akola road in the afternoon, an official said.

"Three out of four occupants of one of the cars died while another one was injured. Two persons travelling in another car also suffered injuries and were hospitalised," he said, the news agency reported.

Karnataka: 3 dead, over 20 injured after bus hits road divider in Tumkur

In an another incident in Karnataka, as many as three passengers died and more than 20 others were injured after a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumkur district in Karnataka, police said on Monday, the ANI reported.

According to police, "The incident took place at 4.30 am on Monday. The bus had been returning from Goa. The injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment."

Upon receiving information about the mishap at the Kallambella police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumakuru, KV Ashok visited the spot along with other officials.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

In another similar incident, six people were killed after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on November 30, police said.

According to officials, the accident occured near Andheri on Saturday afternoon.

The bus was enroute from Siliguri and to Gangtok.

A few others injured in the accident were admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, an IPS officer died in an accident while he was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, police said on Monday, the news agency reported.

Harsh Bardhan, (26), was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.

According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said.

Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, police said, adding his father is a sub-divisional magistrate.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences to the officer's family.

"Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS office. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off," he said in a post on 'X'.

"I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan's soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family of the deceased," he added.

(with PTI and ANI)