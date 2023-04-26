In the latest incident on Tuesday, a man was killed in Majri area of Western Coalfields when he was struck by a bolt from the sky. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three killed in lightning strikes in Chandrapur district over three days x 00:00

At least three persons were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra over the last three days while unseasonal rains damaged crops in 312 hectares, officials said on Wednesday.

In the latest incident on Tuesday, a man was killed in Majri area of Western Coalfields when he was struck by a bolt from the sky. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral.

Also Read: Court grants bail to 111 people held during protest in Ratnagiri

According to the district administration, 65 livestock were killed due to lightning strikes and five livestock were injured. A total of 312 houses and cottages in the district were partially damaged due to wind storms, hail, and unseasonal rain.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever