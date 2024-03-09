Maharashtra: Three killed, three injured after car crashes into eatery on highway in Latur

Three persons were reportedly killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur

Three persons were reportedly killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway at Ausa in the morning, an official said.

According to the PTI, four persons were travelling to Latur from Hyderabad in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw that suddenly came its way, he said.

A CCTV footage of the accident that surfaced on social media shows the car crashing into an eatery.

Wajid Khan Pathan and Sohail Shaikh, who were travelling in the car, and a teenager who was at the eatery, were killed, the official said.

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the accident, the official said.

The deceased men were residents of Latur, he said. PTI COR

Meanwhile, Five children suffered minor injuries, while a teacher and the driver were seriously wounded on Saturday, when the car they all were in collided head-on with a roadway bus near Beerpur post, police said, the PTI reported on Saturday.

ACP, Karchhana, Sanjay Kumar Singh said a bus on its way to Mirzapur from Prayagraj went out of control at a speed breaker near Beerpur police post and collided with a Mahindra Bolero vehicle which was on its way to a private school in Pachdevra.

Driver Anil Kumar and teacher Sarita suffered serious wounds and were referred to SRN Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The five children injured were sent home after first aid, he added.

In an another incident, four people were killed after four motrocycles they were riding on collided with each other in in Arakuloya mandal in the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh, a police official said, as per the ANI.

The incident took place on the Friday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

According to ASR District Police, 11 people were travelling on four bikes during the time of the mishap. While three persons died on the spot, a fourth person succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Six others who were injured in the accident have been admitted to hospital and their condition are critical, police said adding that one person sustained only minor injuires, the ANI reported.

The collision took place in between the villages of Dumma Gudri and Ganjai Guda villages of the Vari Madala Panchayat. The bike riders were on their way to the Ganjai Guda Jathara, police said.

"Six individuals are in critical condition, while one has minor injuries. Full details of the accident are still pending," said the police.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

