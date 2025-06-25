The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway near Bilda village in Phulambri tehsil when five friends were returning in the car

The police officials on Wednesday said that three persons were killed and two others injured after their car crashed into a road divider and overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway near Bilda village in Phulambri tehsil when five friends were returning in the car, reported PTI.

The speeding four-wheeler hit a road divider and overturned, an official said.

Three car occupants, identified as Syed Maruf (18), Arfat Bagwan (20) and Rehan Syed, all local residents, died on the spot, the official said, reported PTI.

The two other persons were injured and the Phulambri police sent them to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

Tanker crashes into creek after truck collision; one dead

In another incident, a tanker crashed through a bridge safety railing on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Monday after colliding with a container truck and landing into the creek below, leading to the death of its driver, officials said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred around noon when the tanker was crossing the old Versova bridge in the Ghodbunder area of Thane.

"The tanker was headed towards Thane when it collided with a container truck carrying wooden logs, causing it to veer off the course and plunge into the creek below," a Fire Brigade official said, reported PTI.

The driver of the tanker, whose identity is yet to be established, was killed in the accident.

"His body was recovered from the creek in a joint operation involving fire brigade personnel and police officials. The tanker was also retrieved from the creek later in the day," the official added, reported PTI.

While the container truck remained on the bridge with minor damage, officials are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

The tanker's cargo has not yet been identified, and the police are attempting to ascertain whether it was carrying any hazardous material, reported PTI.

The official said vehicular traffic along the old Varsova bridge was briefly disrupted following the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)