Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Three missing children found dead in car in Nagpurs Teka Naka

Maharashtra: Three missing children found dead in car in Nagpur's Teka Naka

Updated on: 19 June,2023 11:13 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from inside

Maharashtra: Three missing children found dead in car in Nagpur's Teka Naka

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Three missing children found dead in car in Nagpur's Teka Naka
x
00:00

In an unfortunate incident, the bodies of three missing children have been found in Farukh Nagar under the Panchpavali police station of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.


According to ANI, the three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from inside. All three died of heat and suffocation. As soon as the information was received, a large number of officers and policemen including Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar reached the spot.


"Bodies of three missing children were found in Farukh Nagar under the Panchpavali police station. The bodies of the missing children were found inside an old car parked near their home. The three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from inside. They were missing after which a search was conducted. All three died of heat and suffocation," Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Police Commissioner told ANI.


The bodies were found inside an old car parked in a scrap shop near a house.

Taufiq Firoz Khan (4), Aliya Firoz Khan (6) and Afreen Irshad Khan (6) suddenly disappeared while playing at Farukh Nagar ground in Teka Naka on Saturday afternoon, reported ANI.

When the children did not return till late at night, the relatives started searching for them. The missing complaint was filed at the Panchpavali police when they were unable to be traced. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police started a search.

In another case, a doctor has been arrested by Ajni police in Nagpur for allegedly selling an infant girl by forging her birth certificate, an official told PTI on Saturday.

The 42-year-old accused, who runs a nursing home in Mankapur area of the district, was arrested on Friday, he said.

The girl, born in April 2022, has been recovered, the official told PTI.

The girl's mother stated in her complaint that she became pregnant after being forced into a physical relationship with a man, a resident of Mankapur.

A court on Saturday granted police the doctor's custody for four days and further probe was on, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

nagpur maharashtra India news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK