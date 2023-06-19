Maharashtra: Three missing children found dead in car in Nagpur's Teka Naka

The three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from inside

Representational Image

In an unfortunate incident, the bodies of three missing children have been found in Farukh Nagar under the Panchpavali police station of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from inside. All three died of heat and suffocation. As soon as the information was received, a large number of officers and policemen including Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar reached the spot.

"Bodies of three missing children were found in Farukh Nagar under the Panchpavali police station. The bodies of the missing children were found inside an old car parked near their home. The three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from inside. They were missing after which a search was conducted. All three died of heat and suffocation," Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Police Commissioner told ANI.

Nagpur, Maharashtra | Bodies of three missing children were found in Farukh Nagar under the Panchpavali police station. The bodies of the missing children were found inside an old car parked near their home. The three children sat in the car while playing and locked the door from… pic.twitter.com/uzWgIKfuXZ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

The bodies were found inside an old car parked in a scrap shop near a house.

Taufiq Firoz Khan (4), Aliya Firoz Khan (6) and Afreen Irshad Khan (6) suddenly disappeared while playing at Farukh Nagar ground in Teka Naka on Saturday afternoon, reported ANI.

When the children did not return till late at night, the relatives started searching for them. The missing complaint was filed at the Panchpavali police when they were unable to be traced. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police started a search.

In another case, a doctor has been arrested by Ajni police in Nagpur for allegedly selling an infant girl by forging her birth certificate, an official told PTI on Saturday.

The 42-year-old accused, who runs a nursing home in Mankapur area of the district, was arrested on Friday, he said.

The girl, born in April 2022, has been recovered, the official told PTI.

The girl's mother stated in her complaint that she became pregnant after being forced into a physical relationship with a man, a resident of Mankapur.

A court on Saturday granted police the doctor's custody for four days and further probe was on, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)