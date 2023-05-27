Maharashtra: Mobile phone, ganja seized from two inmates at Nagpur jail

A case was registered at Dhantoli police station in Nagpur against the two inmates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe was on, an official said

In a shocking incident, a mobile phone and a packet of ganja or cannabis were seized from two convicted criminals at the Nagpur central jail in Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday, the PTI reported.

The contraband was thrown over the jail wall by an unidentified person from the nearby premises of the irrigation department on Friday afternoon and picked up by Sanu Khan alias Mustafa Jamil Khan Pathan and Amit Somkuwar, an official told the PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, jail officials immediately seized both the items, according to the PTI.

In a similar incident last year in December, the NM Joshi Marg Police in Mumbai had booked an unknown person for allegedly throwing a bag inside the prison that had drugs like substance in it.

The police sources had then said that the bag was thrown inside the jail from the jail colony during the wee hours of November 30. The bag contains a suspected narcotics substance having weight of around 132 grams.

Sources had said that on November 30, at around 4.30 am, a police constable posted near the circle 11 of jail heard a thud near the compound wall. He walked towards the spot and found a black polythene bag. The constable immediately informed senior jail officials who opened the bag at the gate in front of the witnesses. It smelled and looked like drugs (charas), the NM Joshi Marg Police was informed about the incident which had registered an FIR in the matter.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in January this year, as many as three policemen were placed under suspension after an inmate of the Central Jail in Nagpur in Maharashtra was found hiding a mobile phone and battery, an official had then told the PTI.

The three, comprising an assistant sub inspector and two constables, had escorted the undertrial to Gujarat on January 5 to produce him in a court there, he had said.

The inmate was handed over to jail staff. It was found he had a mobile phone and battery with him. A probe resulted in the Police Commissioner suspending the three for dereliction of duty, he had then said.

