Maharashtra: Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district

Prima facie, the deceased tigress was aged around 24 to 30 months, according to the forest officials

Carcasses of a tigress and a wild boar were found in an agriculture field Carcasses were spotted by women labourers A farmer later reported the matter to forest officials

The carcasses of a tigress and a wild boar were found in an agriculture field under Pombhurna forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a Forest official said, according to the PTI.

The carcasses were spotted by women labourers when they reported for work at the farm owned by a farmer at Fuskuti village in Mul tehsil. The farmer later reported the matter to forest officials, said ACF (Assistant Conservator of Forests), Central Chanda, Tauseef Sheikh.

"The carcass of a wild boar was found near the dead tiger. Both the carcasses were shifted to Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur, for autopsy," he said.

The cause of the death of both wild animals would be known once the postmortem report is ready.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last month, a sub-adult tiger died on Friday after being hit by a car in Navegaon-Nagzira corridor of Maharashtra's Gondia district, a senior forest official had earlier told the PTI.

The tiger, aged around two years, was hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road at Murdoli forest on Kohmara-Gondia road around 10 pm on Thursday, said Pramod Panchbhai, deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Gondia division, according to the PTI.

The big cat limped into the bushes, and passersby alerted the forest department, he said.

The tiger was rescued around 7.30 am on Friday from compartment no 419 in Goregaon range of Gondia division, the official said, reported the PTI.

The injured animal, however, died on the way to the wildlife rescue centre in Gorewada, Nagpur, he said.

The post-mortem will be carried out as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the wildlife rescue centre in Gorewada, the DCF said.

The accident has once again raised the need for having early mitigation measures. The forest department should take up the issue on priority and a safe underpass passage should be constructed as per the norms, Honourary Wildlife Warden Sawan Bahekar said.

The accident spot connecting Gondia to Kohmara on highway comes under the Navegaon-Nagzira corridor, which sees frequent movement of tigers and other wildlife.

