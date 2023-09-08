Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > White tigress gives birth to three cubs in Aurangabads Siddharth Zoo

White tigress gives birth to three cubs in Aurangabad's Siddharth Zoo

Updated on: 08 September,2023 10:27 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The feline, named Arpita, gave birth to the three cubs, all of them white, an official said

White tigress gives birth to three cubs in Aurangabad's Siddharth Zoo

Representational Pic/file

Listen to this article
White tigress gives birth to three cubs in Aurangabad's Siddharth Zoo
x
00:00

A white tigress has given birth to three cubs at Siddharth Zoo in Aurangabad city of central Maharashtra, an official of the facility said on Friday.


The feline, named Arpita, gave birth to the three cubs -- all of them white -- on Thursday, he told reporters.


The cubs and their mother are absolutely fine, said the official, adding this was the six-year-old tigress's first litter.


With this, the number of tigers in the zoo has gone up to 14, he said.

Earlier last month, tigress Samruddhi gave birth to a cub in the same zoo.

The zoo has sent a pair of tigers to Mumbai, said the official.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
aurangabad wildlife India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK