Maharashtra: Treasury officer held for accepting bribe of Rs 6,000

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra arrested a treasury officer for accepting bribe from a retired government servant in Raigad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra has arrested a treasury officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a retired government servant in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Maruti Ramchnadra Pawar allegedly demanded a bribe from complainant Kashibai Tukaram Mahabale (62), a retired health department employee, in connection with the payment of Rs 45,000 over the latter's gratuity, the official told the PTI.

After Pawar demanded Rs 6,000 to sanction the payment, Mahabale approached the ACB.

The anti-graft agency laid a trap and arrested Pawar while accepting the money from Mahabale on Friday, the official said.

A local court has remanded Pawar in police custody till September 19.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two traffic constables of Navi Mumbai police for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an autorickshaw driver, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (Navi Mumbai ACB) Shivraj Mehetre told PTI that an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against traffic constables Pravin Rathod (33) and Namdeo Gadhekar (35), who are attached to the Mahape traffic division.

The accused constables had caught an autorickshaw driver for traffic violations, seized his vehicle, and allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for releasing it, he said.

Following negotiations, the duo settled for Rs 2,000 and were caught by the ACB while accepting the bribe amount on Monday.

On September 6, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two persons, including an official of a firm associated with MMRDA, in connection with a bribe of Rs 7,000 collected from a local internet service provider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The duo was identified as Ashok Kumar Suryabanshrai (34), a field supervisor of a technical consultancy firm contracted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Sahid Salim Varsi (25), a private person.

Dayanand Gawde, ACB's deputy superintendent of police, Palghar, said in a statement that Suryabanshrai demanded Rs 7,000 from a local internet service provider to allow him to lay fibre optic cables over an electric pole installed within the limits of MMRDA in Dahanu, reported PTI.

