Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Tremors in parts of Nanded and Parbhani no casualty
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: Tremors in parts of Nanded and Parbhani; no casualty

Updated on: 21 March,2024 10:10 AM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

Top

The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am

Maharashtra: Tremors in parts of Nanded and Parbhani; no casualty

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Tremors in parts of Nanded and Parbhani; no casualty
x
00:00

Tremors were felt in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani districts on Thursday morning, officials said.


There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said.


The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, Nanded's disaster management authority said in a release.


In Nanded, the tremors were felt in some areas of the city, and Ardhapur, Mudkhed, Naigaon, Deglur and Biloli talukas of the district.

Collector Abhijeet Raut appealed to the people not to panic.

Authorities also asked the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra earthquake nanded india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK