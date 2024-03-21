The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Tremors in parts of Nanded and Parbhani; no casualty x 00:00

Tremors were felt in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani districts on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, Nanded's disaster management authority said in a release.

In Nanded, the tremors were felt in some areas of the city, and Ardhapur, Mudkhed, Naigaon, Deglur and Biloli talukas of the district.

Collector Abhijeet Raut appealed to the people not to panic.

Authorities also asked the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.