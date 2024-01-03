A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday. No damages were reported due to it, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Palghar district; no damages x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra`s Palghar district No damages were reported due to it, the officials said The seismic activity was reported at 13:00:47 hours

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, said officials. No damages were reported due to it, they said, reported the PTI.

The seismic activity was reported at 13:00:47 hours, according to a release by the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, officials did not specify the exact location of the tremor's epicentre.

Officials said they are monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents. No reports of injuries or damages to properties have been received so far, they said.

The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.

Meanwhile, a series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan left at least 57 people dead and damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned on Tuesday that more quakes could lie ahead. Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 tremor slammed the area. The damage was so great that it could not immediately be assessed. Japanese media reports said tens of thousands of homes were destroyed. Water, power and cell phone service were still down in some areas.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the "Ring of Fire", an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. Katada warned the situation remains precarious and unpredictable. The March 2011 quake and tsunami in northeastern Japan had been preceded by other quakes.

Two of the latest reported deaths came from Suzu, where the death toll grew to 22 people, according to city officials. Twenty-four people died in nearby Wajima city. Although casualty numbers continued to climb gradually, the prompt public warnings relayed on broadcasts and phones, and the quick response from the general public and officials appeared to have limited some of the damage.

Waves measuring more than one metre (three feet) hit some places. Still, half-sunken ships floated in bays where tsunami waves had rolled in, leaving a muddied coastline. People who were evacuated from their houses huddled in auditoriums, schools and community centres. Bullet trains in the region were halted, but service was mostly restored by Tuesday afternoon. Sections of highways were closed. Weather forecasters predicted rain, setting off worries about crumbling buildings and infrastructure. The region includes tourist spots famous for lacquerware and other traditional crafts, along with designated cultural heritage sites. US President Joe Biden said in a statement that his administration was "ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people".

(with PTI and AP inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!