Maharashtra: Two arrested for selling balloons with 'Love Pakistan' message

Updated on: 29 June,2023 10:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Two men were arrested for allegedly selling balloons with "Love Pakistan" printed on them in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Thursday, police said

Representative image/iStock

Two men were arrested for allegedly selling balloons with "Love Pakistan" printed on them in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Thursday, police said.


The incident took place outside Shah Alamgir Idgah on Hotgi Road where people had gathered in large numbers for the celebration of Eid ul Adha, said an official.


Some members of the Muslim community present there took exception to it and informed police, he added.


A First Information Report under section 153-A (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two men at Bijapur Naka police station.

The accused make living by selling small items such as flags and balloons, and the police were probing who supplied them these balloons with a provocative message, the official said.

