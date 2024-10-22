Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Nagpur relief operations underway

Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Nagpur; relief operations underway

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said

Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Nagpur; relief operations underway

Passengers were safely evacuated after the incident

Listen to this article
Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Nagpur; relief operations underway
x
00:00

Two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday and relief operations were underway, the officials said.


No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.


"In a peculiar derailment, two coaches—third and 12th from the engine –of the 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express derailed at Kalamna station, just ahead of Nagpur station. There were no injuries to anyone. Officials said two coaches S2 and a parcel van have got derailed and efforts are on to re-rail the train and restore traffic," the officials said.


“Passengers have been safely evacuated, and alternative arrangements are being made to minimise inconvenience,” said an official.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai trains lokmanya tilak terminus indian railways nagpur maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK