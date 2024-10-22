No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said

Passengers were safely evacuated after the incident

Two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday and relief operations were underway, the officials said.

"In a peculiar derailment, two coaches—third and 12th from the engine –of the 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express derailed at Kalamna station, just ahead of Nagpur station. There were no injuries to anyone. Officials said two coaches S2 and a parcel van have got derailed and efforts are on to re-rail the train and restore traffic," the officials said.

“Passengers have been safely evacuated, and alternative arrangements are being made to minimise inconvenience,” said an official.