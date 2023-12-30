Maharashtra: Two dead, 55 injured as bus overturns in Raigad

In another incident, a college-going girl was killed and her elder sister was seriously injured after a speeding mini-bus hit their scooter at a traffic signal in Imambada area

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Raigad, two people died and 55 were injured after a bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad at around 7.30 am today, said Police, reported news agency ANI.

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital, said Raigad SP, Somnath Gharge, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited, reported ANI.

In another incident, a college-going girl was killed and her elder sister was seriously injured after a speeding mini-bus hit their scooter at a traffic signal in Imambada area, police said, reported PTI.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident which took place on Thursday morning, said an official, reported PTI.

The deceased was identified as Shreya Jeevan Rokde (18), resident of Ganesh Nagar. Her sister Sakshi Rokde (23) was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College & Hospital, reported PTI.

Shreya, a first-year student of Raisoni College, and her sister were heading for college at the time of the accident, the police official said, reported PTI.

As they had stopped at the traffic signal near Ashok Chowk around 9.20 am, waiting for the signal to turn green, a mini-bus hit them from behind, throwing them off the scooter, reported PTI.

Shreya received serious head injuries while her sister suffered injuries on the legs, the official said, reported PTI.

The bus driver drove off from the spot fearing the public's wrath even as some bystanders rushed the two sisters to the hospital where Shreya succumbed soon after she was admitted, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, injuring its driver, civic officials said, reported PTI.

Traffic movement on the road was affected for sometime, they said, reported PTI.

The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge at 6.12 am when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The vehicle driver received minor injuries and was hospitalised, he said, reported PTI.

As the tanker overturned, the oil spilled from it on the road.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and carried out the cleaning operation, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)