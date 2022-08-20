Maharashtra: Two girls crushed to death by speeding truck in Pune

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 04:00 PM IST  |  Pune
The girls, Chhakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and her sister Rajashri (10), were on their way to school with their uncle, when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in Loni Kalbhor area around 7 am

Representative Image


Two minor sisters were crushed to death after a speeding container truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday, police said.


The girls, Chhakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and her sister Rajashri (10), were on their way to school with their uncle, when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in Loni Kalbhor area around 7 am, senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi said.

The girls and their uncle fell off the motorcycle. But the truck driver couldn't control the vehicle after hitting them and the children were crushed to death, he said.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

