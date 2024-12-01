Two groups clashed in Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village on Saturday night. They threw stones and set some vehicles ablaze, a police official said

Representational Pic/File

Members of two communities allegedly clashed over the bursting of crackers in a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of 17 people, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Some vehicles were burnt and stones hurled as the clashes erupted, the police said.

Two groups clashed in Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village on Saturday night. They threw stones and set some vehicles ablaze, a police official said, according to the PTI.

Police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control before it could escalate further, he added.

Buldhana Police have arrested 17 people and registered cases against 33 others, the official said.

Woman, daughter beaten up by neighbours over water dispute in Navi Mumbai; 8 booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a woman was thrashed, and her 18-year-old daughter was stripped and beaten up by their neighbours over a water dispute in Navi Mumbai, the police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Following the incident, the Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case against eight members of a family in connection with the assault that occurred in Panvel on Thursday, an official said.

The police said on Saturday that no one has been arrested as yet in the matter and the investigations were underway.

According to the police, the accused attacked the mother-daughter duo after suspecting them of complaining about water wastage in their locality in the Nhava Sheva area.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly beat up the woman and her daughter and stripped the teen in public, the official said.

The accused also allegedly used casteist slurs against the victims during the attack on them, the police official said.

The official said that following the matter, a case was registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the news agency reported.

(With PTI inputs)