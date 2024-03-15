Maharashtra: Two groups clash over cattle smuggling in Nagpur; one injured, six booked

One person was injured in a clash between two groups, one of them allegedly involved in cattle smuggling in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the police said

One person was reportedly injured and shots were fired in a clash between two groups, one of them allegedly involved in cattle smuggling, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the Uppalwadi area in the early hours of Friday at around 5.30 am, an official said.

Sheikh Imran (23), a cattle supplier, reached a petrol pump on Kamptee Road with his three friends and spotted a group transporting cows in an SUV, he said, as per the PTI.

Imran and his friends chased the SUV, which stopped in the Uppalwadi area, and the accused, Sheikh Shadab (27) and his accomplice fired shots at them, the official said, the news agency reported on Friday.

While Imran managed to escape with two of his friends, another member of the group got left behind and was attacked with sharp weapons, he said, according to the PTI.

Imran later returned to the spot and called the police, and the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is critical, the official said.

A case has been registered against six persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and one of the accused, Sheikh Shadab, has been arrested, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, a man was reportedly booked on Monday for allegedly transporting cattle in a cruel manner, a Navi Mumbai police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the Panvel Town police station in Maharashtra official identified the suspect as Mohammad Jilani Rajoulmustafa Shah (26) of Bainganwadi in Mumbai's Govandi area.

"The case was registered on the complaint of an NGO which claimed cattle were being transported in a tempo in a cruel manner. The vehicle was intercepted in Pilase on the Panvel-Alibag road. We found nine buffaloes worth Rs 95,000 tied up inside," he said, as per the PTI.

Shah was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Maharashtra Police Act, Motor Vehicles Act though he is yet to be arrested, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

