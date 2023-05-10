The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Peth village in Chikhli taluka, 25 km from the district headqurters, when the driver lost control of the wheel

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two killed, more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana x 00:00

Two women were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when the private bus they were travelling in fell into a dry river after breaking off railings of the bridge in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Peth village in Chikhli taluka, 25 km from the district headqurters, when the driver lost control of the wheel.

According to police, one of the two women died on the spot while another succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM orders crackdown on illegal drugs in Mumbai city

The injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in Chikhli town.

The bus was headed to Pune from Shegaon city, a famous pilgrimage center in Buldhana district.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever