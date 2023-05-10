Breaking News
Shiv Sena UBT delegation meets Governor seeks probe into graft in BMC
Mumbai reports 47 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 409
Cyclone Mocha: Indian Embassy in Myanmar advises to track weather forecast
Maharashtra: Two killed, more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana
Maharashtra CM orders crackdown on illegal drugs in Mumbai city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two killed more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana

Maharashtra: Two killed, more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana

Updated on: 10 May,2023 09:13 PM IST  |  Bhuldhana
PTI |

Top

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Peth village in Chikhli taluka, 25 km from the district headqurters, when the driver lost control of the wheel

Maharashtra: Two killed, more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two killed, more than 20 hurt as bus falls off bridge in Buldhana
x
00:00

Two women were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when the private bus they were travelling in fell into a dry river after breaking off railings of the bridge in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.


The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Peth village in Chikhli taluka, 25 km from the district headqurters, when the driver lost control of the wheel.



According to police, one of the two women died on the spot while another succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.


Also Read: Maharashtra CM orders crackdown on illegal drugs in Mumbai city 

The injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in Chikhli town.

The bus was headed to Pune from Shegaon city, a famous pilgrimage center in Buldhana district.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra news India news national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK