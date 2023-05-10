Maharashtra CM orders crackdown on illegal drugs in Mumbai city

The directives come against the backdrop of Mumbai Police seizing drugs worth Rs 7.44 crore in ten days and arresting 350 people over a week

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the police to launch a Mission Thirty Days campaign to make Mumbai free of illegal drugs, an official release said on Wednesday.

"Illegal drugs worth Rs 7.44 crore have been seized by the Mumbai Police and 350 persons arrested in this connection. CM Shinde has directed the police to undertake a 'Mission Thirty Days' campaign to make Mumbai free of such illegal drugs, the statement said.

The CM gave the order to launch the campaign after attending a review meeting at his official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have taken action against 1,371 small shops located near schools, 6,263 hawkers on footpaths and 2,819 vendors operating near railway stations for allegedly supplying the illegal substance, the statement said.

