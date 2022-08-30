Breaking News
Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two killed three injured after car collided with ST bus on Mumbai Goa highway

Maharashtra: Two killed, three injured after car collided with ST bus on Mumbai-Goa highway

Updated on: 30 August,2022 03:48 PM IST  |  Maharashtra
PTI |

Top

The car collided head on with a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)

Maharashtra: Two killed, three injured after car collided with ST bus on Mumbai-Goa highway

Representative Image


Two persons were killed and three seriously injured when their car collided with a state transport bus on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, an official said.


The accident took place on the highway near Poladpur in Raigad district this morning, the official from the district headquarters said.

The car collided head on with a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), he said.


Also Read: Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan takes babus on a walk of shame

Jaywant Sawant (60) from Ambernath and Kiran Ghaghe (28) from Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai were killed in the accident, while the injured persons were Sawant's family members from Ambernath and Badlapur in Thane district, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that other details of the accident are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra state road transport corporation mumbai-goa highway national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK