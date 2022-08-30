Maharashtra: Two killed, three injured after car collided with ST bus on Mumbai-Goa highway

The car collided head on with a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)

Representative Image

Two persons were killed and three seriously injured when their car collided with a state transport bus on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, an official said.

The accident took place on the highway near Poladpur in Raigad district this morning, the official from the district headquarters said.

The car collided head on with a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan takes babus on a walk of shame

Jaywant Sawant (60) from Ambernath and Kiran Ghaghe (28) from Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai were killed in the accident, while the injured persons were Sawant's family members from Ambernath and Badlapur in Thane district, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that other details of the accident are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal