Maharashtra: Two of family from Sangli drown at Oman beach

Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 42-year-old man hailing from Maharashtra's Sangli district and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday.

Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamane's brother.

The family hails from Jath in Sangli district. Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai, his brother said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh feared drowned in Ganga

As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them.

While his and his son's bodies were fished out, search was on for the girl, said Shashikant's brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.

The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that search was on for the missing child.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.