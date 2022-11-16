×
Maharashtra: Two Railway cops held for 'drug smuggling'

Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:02 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

As much as 900 gm of the contraband was seized from their possession, the police said

Maharashtra: Two Railway cops held for 'drug smuggling'

Two policemen attached to the Kalyan Railway police in the district have been arrested for allegedly smuggling charas, an official said here.


Acting on a tip that some persons were arriving to sell charas, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane police laid a trap and arrested the duo who arrived in a car.



As much as 900 gm of the contraband was seized from their possession. Further probe is on.

