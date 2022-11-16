Maharashtra: Two Railway cops held for 'drug smuggling'

As much as 900 gm of the contraband was seized from their possession, the police said

Representational Pic

Two policemen attached to the Kalyan Railway police in the district have been arrested for allegedly smuggling charas, an official said here.

Acting on a tip that some persons were arriving to sell charas, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane police laid a trap and arrested the duo who arrived in a car.

Also Read: FIR against Mumbai cop for raping his colleague under pretext of marriage

As much as 900 gm of the contraband was seized from their possession. Further probe is on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever