Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray supporters protest against Election Commission decision in Jalna

Updated on: 18 February,2023 10:26 PM IST  |  Jalna
In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday recognised the Shinde group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted to it the party's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol

Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the press on Friday. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested here on Saturday against the Election Commission of India which has allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


The protesters accused the EC of acting at the behest of the Narendra Modi government. Shinde and Modi's party BJP are the ruling partners in Maharashtra.



Bhaskar Ambekar, affiliated with the Uddhav Thackeray group, said all government and constitutional bodies are working under the pressure of the BJP-ruled Centre and decisions are being made by "trampling" the law and Constitution.


He claimed that their group had given proof of 24 lakh members, while the Shinde team had shown only 4 lakh members. Even though there is a huge strength in the organisation, the verdict was given in favour of the Shinde faction. We will go to the court of people and the verdict will be in favour of us, he said.

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday recognised the Shinde group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted to it the party's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

