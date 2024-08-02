After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Uddhav Thackeray had said in a challenge to Devendra Fadnavis

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's recent statement about moves to arrest him and his son Aaditya Thackeray was a "fake narrative", Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, reported the PTI.

In Sillod to inaugurate the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the CM Shinde also said that Uddhav Thackeray was using low level language on the matter.

Uddhav Thackeray had, on Wednesday, said NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh had recently spoken about how Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, planned to arrest the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his son.

"After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Uddhav Thackeray had said in a challenge to Devendra Fadnavis, as per the PTI.

"The issue of arrests of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray is a fake narrative. Thackeray is using low level language," the CM Shinde said while speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

According to the PTI, in a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, the CM Shinde said that one needs to hit the roads and have strength of conviction to take on Delhi (BJP-led Union government).

Talking on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women with a annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get Rs 1,500 as monthly aid, the CM said "the opposition is sending people to court against it".

"The sisters in the state will teach a lesson to such step brothers (referring to the opposition that is targeting the scheme for its financial burden on the exchequer). Our Ladki Bahin is not a poll jumla (rhetoric)," he asserted, the news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier, CM Shinde had on Thursday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's dare to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said those talking of challenging others must realise if they have the strength to do so, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had told reporters in Nagpur that Uddhav Thackeray's language showed his mental bankruptcy.

"Thackeray is worried about his party's falling vote share in Konkan and Mumbai. The day he aligned with the Congress, his supporters abandoned him. When aligned with BJP, he won 18 Lok Sabha seats, but now the numbers have fallen. Thackeray is showing his mental bankruptcy by stooping so low and attacking Fadnavis," Bawankule said, a PTI report had stated.

(with PTI inputs)