Breaking News
NCB busts international drug syndicate, seizes 2 kg of MDMA
Altercation over housing leads to murder in Jogeshwari
Five women rescued from flesh trade in Thane
Rahul Gandhi promises to make many 'lakhpatis' during Amravati rally
By inducting Ashok Chavan, BJP also became part of Adarsh Society scam, alleges Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Union min Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at a campaign rally
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: Union min Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at a campaign rally

Updated on: 24 April,2024 09:25 PM IST  |  Yavatmal
PTI |

Top

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency when he fainted.

Maharashtra: Union min Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at a campaign rally

Nitin Gadkari at a rally in Maharashtra’s Hingoli

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Union min Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at a campaign rally
x
00:00

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.


The BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.



As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nitin gadkari maharashtra yavatmal Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK