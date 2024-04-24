Maharashtra: Union min Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at a campaign rally

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency when he fainted.

Nitin Gadkari at a rally in Maharashtra’s Hingoli

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

The BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal earlier today.



Gadkari later shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he was fine and was leaving for Warud, Maharashtra to address another rally.… pic.twitter.com/FwaW3uL3DM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2024

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

पुसद, महाराष्ट्र में रैली के दौरान गर्मी की वजह से असहज महसूस किया। लेकिन अब पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हूँ और अगली सभा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए वरूड के लिए निकल रहा हूँ। आपके स्नेह और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 24, 2024

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

