Maharashtra: Water released from Jayawadi dam to Parli thermal power plant amid shortage

Water has been released from Jayakwadi dam for uninterrupted operations at the Parli thermal power station in Maharashtra's Beed

Water has been released from Jayakwadi dam for uninterrupted operations at the Parli thermal power station in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The power plant authorities had written to the state irrigation department last week stating that the operations may stop due to water shortage in the region, the official said, according to the PTI.

The irrigation department started discharging water from Jayakwadi dam on Monday evening, and the discharged water is stored in the Khadka barrage, from where it is lifted for power generation, he said, as per the PTI.

The discharge is at 100 cusecs now, but the flow will be increased if needed, he said.

According to the irrigation department, the water stock at Jayakwadi dam was 527 MCM till March 15, which was 24 per cent of its overall capacity.

The dam supplies water for agriculture in Jalna, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani districts, and domestic purposes to the cities of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai announced a 15 per cent water cut in Mumbai on Tuesday due to lack of water in a dam following repair works, reported the PTI.

In an official statement issued on Monday evening, the BMC said that the 15 per cent water cut for the 24-hour period is in addition to the 5 per cent water cut in force till April 24 due to pre-monsoon maintenance work at the Bhandup complex, according to the PTI.

The release said that there is inadequate water stock in the dam in Pise in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from the metropolis.

As per the release, the water supply to the city will be restored once the Pise dam receives water from Bhatsa reservoir 48 kilometres away.

"A rubber bladder of one of the 32 gates of the Pise dam malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage from it on December 16. To repair the bladder, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 metres, for which water supply from Bhatsa reservoir was regulated," it said, according to the PTI.

"The rubber bladder has been repaired, but the dam level is not adequate for pumping of water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but as it is 48 kilometres away from the (Pise) dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring it to adequate levels," the release added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

