Maharashtra weather update: At 43 degrees C, Wardha records highest maximum temperature in state

Updated on: 19 May,2023 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), several other cities in Maharashtra too recorded temperatures above 40 degrees

Maharashtra weather update: At 43 degrees C, Wardha records highest maximum temperature in state

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra on Thursday reported extremes of temperature with Wardha recording the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius and Buldhana recording the lowest minimum temperature.


According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), several other cities in Maharashtra too recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.



IMD data showed Akola recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, Amravati 42.6, Buldhana 39.7, Bramhapuri 41.2, Chandrapur 42.4, Gadchiroli 42, Gondia 41.2 and Nagpur registered a maximum temperature of 42.2 degree Celsius.


Wardha recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius and Washim 41.6 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The IMD said that these cities will have partly cloudy sky for the next two days, while the maximum temperature will hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.

