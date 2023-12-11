Maharashtra winter session: Opposition stages protest against ban on onion export

Maharashtra winter session: Some of the legislators wore garlands made of onions as a mark of protest, before the House proceedings began on the third day of winter session of the state legislature

On third day of Maharashtra winter session, Opposition legislators on Monday staged a protest on steps of the Vidhan Bhavan building Maharashtra's Nagpur against the ban on export of onions by the Centre, reported news agency PTI.

Some of the legislators wore garlands made of onions as a mark of protest, before the House proceedings began on the third day of Maharashtra winter session of the state legislature, reported PTI.

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and many other leaders participated in the protest, reported PTI.

They raised slogans against the government while demanding a roll-back of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the key kitchen staple and assistance for farmers, reported PTI.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Danve claimed the central government's policy of ban on onion export was "anti-farmer", reported PTI.

The onion farmers were suffering, he said, adding the state government should talk to the Centre to lift the ban on export of onions, reported PTI.

Earlier, Onion farmers blocked the busy Mumbai-Agra Highway at three places in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday (December 8) and decided to stop onion auctions in wholesale markets of the district indefinitely after the Centre announced a ban on the export of the kitchen staple, reported PTI.

The decision to stop auctions from Saturday onwards was taken at a meeting of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association in Chandwad during the day, a functionary said, reported PTI.

"The government should have given an ultimatum at least a week in advance before taking a decision on the export ban. All traders are now confused and have decided to stop auctions. They will resume when the trade regularises," Nashik District Onion Traders Association president Khandu Deore told PTI.

Earlier in the day, angry farmers stopped auctions at onion markets of Lasalgaon, Chandwad, Nandgaon, Dindori, Yeola, Umarane and other places in Nashik district, a major production centre of the commodity located around 200km from Mumbai, on Friday, an official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)