Maharashtra: Woman kills self with 7-year-old son by jumping into river in Akola

A woman allegedly killed herself with her seven-year-old son by jumping into a river in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district, the police said

A woman allegedly killed herself with her seven-year-old son by jumping into a river in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district on Friday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar (33) and her son Shivansh were found washed up this morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village under Borgaon Manju police station limits, an official said.

The police found tickets on the deceased woman's person, which revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and had travelled to Kurankhed in a bus, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old female college friend in Maharashtra's Thane city earlier this year, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the victim hanged herself to death on July 7 at her residence. She and the accused studied in the same college in the city, he said.

The offence was registered at the Wagle Estate police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

"The complainant told the police that the accused and her daughter were friends since June 2022 and studied in the same college. The accused used to call her son and talk to the victim. Whenever the victim tried to avoid him, he would force her to talk to him," the official said, as per the PTI.

In May, he also sent a WhatsApp message to the victim's brother, asking him whether she has run away with anybody and that he would visit their home to see if anything of that sort has happened. Earlier in April, he had also slapped the victim publicly, the police said.

In July, he again sent a WhatsApp message on the phone of the victim's brother containing abuses and threats, they added.

The accused has not been arrested yet and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

