The accused woman was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in the Karkatta village on Monday morning, a day after Sharad Ingle, the victim, was fatally attacked with sickles and other sharp weapons in the Latur district

Representational image. File Pic

Listen to this article Latur horror: 40-year-old killed over illicit relationship, accused woman found hanging hours later x 00:00

The mystery surrounding the murder of a 40-year-old man, allegedly linked to an illicit relationship, deepened on Monday after one of the accused, a woman, was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances, Latur Police in Maharashtra stated, according to PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Sharad Ingle, who worked as a supervisor at the gravel unit near Karkatta village in the Latur district, was fatally attacked with sickles and other sharp weapons. The police arrested one person and launched an investigation on various angles.

"The attackers slit Ingle's throat. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot," an officer said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's wife, a case was registered late at night against five people at Murud Police Station in Maharashtra.

The cops are investigating if the extra-marital affair of the victim prompted the murderous attack.

Even as the police are investigating the role of the five people named in the FIR, one of the accused, a woman, was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in the village on Monday morning, the officer informed, according to PTI.

The police investigating Ingle's murder have registered a case under section 103 (punishment for murder) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against five accused.

As per PTI, the police have refused to give more insights of the case, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

UP man kills wife, attempts suicide in lodge amid family dispute

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and attempted suicide in a lodge in Ballia city, allegedly due to family opposition to their court marriage, police said on Monday.

The woman succumbed to her injuries, while the man is hospitalised in a critical condition, the police said, PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said the police received a distress call from the manager of a lodge on Station Road under Ballia City Kotwali area late Sunday night.

The manager reported that a room had been locked from the inside, and there was no response from the occupants, PTI reported.

"When we forced open the door, we found a man and a woman lying unconscious on the bed with blood splattered across the room," Singh said.

Both were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead, reported PTI. The man remains in critical condition, the officer said.

The 29-year-old woman was a resident of Mohanpurwa, Pir Nagar, Ghazipur, while the injured man lived in Prem Chak Umarganj, Ballia City Kotwali area.

The woman had a had a deep wound on her neck, said Singh. A bloodstained knife was recovered from the scene.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that the man attacked the victim with a knife before attempting to take his own life," the SP said.

According to the police, the couple had recently married in court, but the man's family was against the union. "It appears that the family's disapproval forced them to stay at the lodge," Singh added.

The police have taken the woman's body into custody for post-mortem and are further investigating the case. Efforts are underway to gather more details from the accused once his condition stabilises.

(With PTI inputs)