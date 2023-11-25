Maharashtra women's commission member reviews health of Buldhana rape survivor

A member of the Maharashtra Women's Commission, Abha Pandey, visited a two-and-a-half-year-old rape survivor receiving treatment at a local hospital in Buldhana, assessing her condition on Friday following the incident.

A member of the Maharashtra Women's Commission, Abha Pandey, visited a two-and-a-half-year-old rape survivor receiving treatment at a local hospital in Buldhana, assessing her condition on Friday following the incident, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the toddler was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy. He was the child's neighbour who resided in Tarwadi village in Maharashtra's Buldhana District. The incident, reportedly, happened on Thursday. The assailant, reportedly seeking permission from the child's grandmother to buy snacks, deceitfully took her to an abandoned room, where the assault occurred, rendering the child unconscious.

Subsequently, locals discovered the unconscious toddler and promptly rushed her to a nearby clinic. Due to the severity of her condition, she was transferred to a government hospital in Akola for further medical care.

Addressing reporters, Pandey assured that the Maharashtra Women's Commission is committed to ensuring stringent punishment for the accused. She highlighted the necessity for sex education among children, particularly in light of such distressing incidents.

The accused has been detained and charged under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The apprehended boy will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, the reports stated.

In another previous incident from Thane, a man was charged for allegedly harassing and stalking a 13-year-old girl. The youngster, who lives in the Wagle Estate neighbourhood, used her mother's phone to register for an instant messaging service a few months ago. The accused sent her a friend request, which she accepted, per the FIR that a Srinagar police station official released.

The two exchanged messages and had chat sessions. The accused allegedly started pursuing the girl and promised to marry her when she turned eighteen. The official stated that he is also accused of making inappropriate physical contact.

According to reports, the guy cut his wrist with a knife to commit self-harm when the girl rejected his advances. The official continued, "Thereafter, the accused also sent explicit images of himself to the girl."

The girl complained to the authorities after experiencing repeated illnesses as a result of ongoing abuse. In response to her allegation, the police filed a formal complaint (FIR) against the accused in accordance with Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking) and 366A (procuration of a juvenile girl), as well as the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

