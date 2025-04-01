In a boost to Maharashtra's Maritime capability, a Shipyard located in the key region of Dabhol in Konkan region has entered into operationalisation by carrying out the important Steel Cutting. The steel-cutting ceremony, marking the official start of shipbuilding, was conducted at the Dabhol-Usgaon facility on the occasion of Gudi Padwa

Square Port Shipyard Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, has secured an order from a UK-based shipping company. The steel-cutting ceremony, marking the official start of shipbuilding, was conducted at the Dabhol-Usgaon facility on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

As per ANI, Fattehsingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyard, stated, "The shipbuilding and repair industry in India has immense potential, however, its capability is grossly under-utilized. The Government of India has provided a boost to this sector through its recent allocation in the Financial Budget for 2025-26. We hope that our (today's) steel-cutting ceremony shall be an important addition to Maharashtra's shipbuilding capability and assist in realizing Maharashtra's goal of becoming a $1 Trillion economy by 2027. With this steel cutting for the building of a new Landing Craft, a total of 5 vessels are under construction at the shipyard as of today. We are in talks with many other major foreign shipyards and hope to give even more positive news in the coming few months."

The Square Port Shipyard at Dabhol, which is a subsidiary of HMPL, was earlier owned by Bharati Defence Infrastructure Limited, which went into insolvency in 2017-18.

Mumbai: Port department seeks share from BMC’s ad and event revenue

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) might have to share revenue earned through advertisement hoardings put up or cultural events held on Mumbai Maritime landbank.

Nitesh Rane, minister of fisheries and ports development has written a letter to the BMC administration asking the civic body to give them revenue for using their land for events or putting up hoardings. “BMC takes money for events or putting up hoardings. The ports department too needs to get a decent portion from the revenue collected by the BMC,” Rane had told the media last week.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the minister said that his department aims to become self-sufficient and generate revenue for its projects. “Our initial study indicates that we can easily achieve a target of Rs 1,200 crore through such initiatives,” Rane said.

Elaborating on the port department’s plans, he mentioned that, similar to the Kochi Water Metro, a similar project is being considered for Maharashtra as well. “Those operating the Kochi metro are working on the idea. If everything goes according to plan, the company operating the Kochi water metro will be given the job,” the minister added.

Besides, this government is attempting to enhance and promote sweet water fishing in the state. “At present, Maharashtra ranks 17th in sweetwater fishing. Our target is to be in the top 10 ranks,” Rane said.

