Major reshuffle in Assam Government, several senior officials transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Assam government has ordered the transfer of several IAS officers, IRS officers, and ACS officers.

According to the notification, Akash Deep, Commissioner and Secretary to the Assam Government, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar.

"IAS officer Akash Deep, who is currently posted as the Commissioner and Secretary to the Assam government, Environment & Forest Department, and Development Commissioner, Hill Areas, State Project Director, ARIAS Society, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar," says a notification issued by the Personnel (A) department.

According to the notification, ACS officer Farouk Alam is now posted as commissioner and secretary to the Assam government's Environment and Forest Department. IRS officer Padmapani Bora, who was handling the additional charge of Director Tourism, Assam, has been relieved from her post. IAS officer Dr. Karuna Kumari, who was handling the additional charge of Director of Training, Assam Administrative Staff College, has also been relieved from his post.

On the other hand, ACS officer Ranoj Kumar Borkataky has been transferred to Director, Tourism. Md. Hanif has been given the responsibility of handling the Director, the Inland Water Transport Department.

