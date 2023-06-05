Two killed in firing incident along Assam-Arunachal border

Two persons were killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Assam's Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday

Two persons were killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Assam's Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi.

The incident occurred in the Panbari area in Dhemaji district which is located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police of Dhemaji district said that investigation is underway in this matter.

"Two persons died and two others were injured in the firing incident. When the victims went to the reserve forest area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, some miscreants fired upon them. Our investigation is on," SP Ranjan Bhuyan told ANI.

In the aftermath of the incident, CM Biswa Sarma said that some people carry out attacks like this in the greed of land and further investigation will be carried out in the matter.

While addressing the media, Assam CM Sarma said, "Boundaries are yet to be demarcated. Our neighbouring state don't attack us, some people do this in the greed of land. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district will investigate the matter."

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804 km long boundary and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in New Delhi in April this year to resolve the decades-long border row between two states in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

