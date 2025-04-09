The protesters from the MNS, carrying party flags and placards, entered the holy Ramkund, located along the bank of the Godavari river, to press for their demands

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday, demanding the Godavari and other rivers be made pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held here in 2027, reported the PTI.

The protesters from the MNS, carrying party flags and placards, entered the holy Ramkund, located along the bank of the Godavari river, to press for their demands.

"The agitation will continue in this manner till the water of the Godavari river becomes pure to drink. Just like the Godavari, other rivers in the city such as Darna, Valdevi and Nandini should also be made pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and their water should be fit for drinking," MNS state general secretary Dinkar Patil said, according to the PTI.

"The MNS will continue such protests. As part of the agitation, the MNS will hand over water from every river in Nashik city to the administration officials and they will also be given a bath with the water," he said.

The administration should not only make all these rivers pollution-free before the Kumbh Mela, but also make necessary arrangements so that these water bodies remain clean permanently, he added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray had in March voiced concerns about the cleanliness of the River Ganga and alleged that none of the rivers in the country are clean, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Thackeray was speaking at a programme which was organised to mark the 19th foundation day of his party.

The MNS chief said that his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from the Maha Kumbh 2025, but he refused to drink it.

"I have seen several videos on social media about the state of the River Ganga. I saw some people scratching and washing their bodies in the river," he said, PTI reported.

He further claimed that none of the rivers in India were clean.

"I have been hearing claims that 'Ganga will be cleaned soon' since Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Now is the time to come out of this myth," Thackeray added, PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)