In the last full-fledged budget of the Mamata Banerjee government before the 2026 Assembly elections, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled in the assembly a Rs 3.89 lakh crore budget

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Listen to this article Mamata Banerjee govt tables Rs 3.89 lakh cr budget; hikes DA & focuses on rural development x 00:00

The TMC government of West Bengal on Wednesday tabled a Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025-26, increased dearness allowance (DA) by four per cent state government employees, and focused on rural development, prioritising infrastructure and welfare ahead of next year's assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government unveiled a series of infrastructure and agricultural development projects in its budget, allocating significant funds for rural connectivity, river erosion control, and agrarian support initiatives.

In the last full-fledged budget of the Mamata Banerjee government before the 2026 Assembly elections, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled in the assembly a Rs 3.89 lakh crore budget.

In the previous budget, the state saw an allocation of Rs 3.67 lakh crore, marking an 8 per cent increase from the previous year 2023-24.

Bhattacharya announced that the state government would increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by four per cent from April 1, 2025.

This would bring the total DA to 18 per cent for over 10 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

The move is aimed at addressing ongoing concerns raised by the employees who have been agitating for better compensation.

"With this four per cent increase in DA, we are reaffirming our commitment to the welfare of our employees," Bhattacharya said, underlining the state's focus on the well-being of its workforce.

In the budget speech, Bhattacharya said a total of Rs 44,139.65 crore has been allocated for rural development, surpassing allocations for all other sectors in this year's budget.

Additionally, Rs 13,381.68 crore has been earmarked for the Urban and Municipal Development Department.

In the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly, rural constituencies dominate, with around 170 to 180 seats in rural areas often proving decisive in elections.

Bhattacharya highlighted an increase in funding for multiple rural-centric initiatives, including the road construction scheme 'Pathashree' and housing programme 'Banglar Bari'.

Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for the Pathashree project in the upcoming fiscal year, while the Bangla'r Bari scheme has seen an increase of Rs 9,600 crore.

This year, 12 lakh families have been provided funds for constructing permanent homes, and another 16 lakh families will benefit from the same assistance in the next fiscal year.

After the budget presentation, Bhattacharya emphasised the integration of rural and urban economies, saying, "Employment opportunities for rural people will be created, which will also nourish the urban economy. We aim to create this synergy." In a bid to address the persistent issue of river erosion, the government set aside Rs 200 crore, which would provide much-needed relief to vulnerable riverine communities.

Further strengthening its focus on infrastructure, the government sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the construction of a 4.75 km-long bridge over the Ganga river at Gangasagar, which is expected to facilitate smooth access for pilgrims and boost local economies.

For the ‘Ghatal Master Plan’, a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the state, the government has allocated Rs 500 crore this year. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,500 crore.

A new project called ‘Nadi Bandhan’ was announced for river-centric areas in the state. The project has been allocated Rs 200 crore, and it will focus on measures to prevent riverbank erosion.

Bhattacharya announced that 70,000 ASHA workers will be provided with smartphones as part of the budget's welfare measures.

There was no announcement regarding the 'Lakshmir Bhandar', a financial assistance scheme for women, in the budget.

Speaking at a press conference after the budget was presented, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Lakshmir Bhandar is a popular scheme. Altogether 2.21 crore women benefit from it. The state government spends Rs 50,000 crore on this. Other states, especially the BJP-ruled states, are copying the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme." She said the state budget has a vision to create employment opportunities.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the budget, BJP lawmakers staged a walkout after the finance minister ended her speech.

They raised slogans against the government, highlighting the difference between the DA given by the central government and the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever