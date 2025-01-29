Hundreds of people gathered outside the station on Tuesday night, demanding that the police hand over the accused in the sensational murder case

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Man accused of double murder in Kerala apprehended after massive manhunt x 00:00

The police on Tuesday took into custody Chenthamara, the accused in the murder of an elderly woman and her 53-year-old son in this north Kerala district a day ago. He was apprehended late on Tuesday evening following a massive manhunt conducted by the police, with local people assisting, a police officer told reporters. Visuals aired by news channels showed the accused being taken to the Nenmara police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people gathered outside the station on Tuesday night, demanding that the police hand over the accused in the sensational murder case. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Chenthamara had gone into hiding after allegedly committing the crime on Monday morning. Lakshmi, 72, and her son Sudhakaran were allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight by Chenthamara, 57, outside their residence in Pothundi. Their bodies were cremated later in the day. He allegedly bore animosity towards Sudhakaran's family, believing that their interference had caused his wife and children to leave him.

Chenthamara allegedly committed the crime while out on bail, having previously been arrested for the murder of Sudhakaran's wife in 2019. The police have faced criticism from the Congress party and Sudhakaran's children, who alleged that the Nenmara police failed to act despite being informed by locals and relatives of the deceased that Chenthamara had returned to the village in violation of his bail conditions. Protesting against the police's alleged negligence in the double murder case, Youth Congress organised a march to the police station on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever