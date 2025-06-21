A 29-year-old man, Savad, was arrested Saturday in Tamil Nadu for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a state bus in this central district. Police noted this isn't his first time; he was jailed two years ago for a similar offence on another bus in Ernakulam

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a state-run bus in this central district. The accused, Savad, from Vadakara in Kozhikode, was taken into custody in Tamil Nadu on Friday, police in East said.

This isn't Savad's first offence; he was previously arrested and jailed two years ago for allegedly flashing and misbehaving with a woman passenger on a bus in Ernakulam district.

The latest incident occurred on June 14 on a Malappuram-bound Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. According to the woman's complaint, Savad touched her with sexual intent and behaved inappropriately. When she protested, he got off the bus midway and escaped. The victim reported the incident to the

East Police, who launched a search for him. His arrest was recorded under various sections of the BNS, including Section 75 (sexual harassment). Two years ago, the All Kerala Men's Association controversially gave Savad a reception when he was released on bail in the earlier case, which drew widespread criticism.

