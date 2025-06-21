Breaking News
Man arrested for alleged misbehaviour on Kerala bus

Man arrested for alleged misbehaviour on Kerala bus

Updated on: 21 June,2025 03:27 PM IST  |  Thrissur
PTI |

A 29-year-old man, Savad, was arrested Saturday in Tamil Nadu for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a state bus in this central district. Police noted this isn't his first time; he was jailed two years ago for a similar offence on another bus in Ernakulam

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a state-run bus in this central district. The accused, Savad, from Vadakara in Kozhikode, was taken into custody in Tamil Nadu on Friday, police in East said.

This isn't Savad's first offence; he was previously arrested and jailed two years ago for allegedly flashing and misbehaving with a woman passenger on a bus in Ernakulam district.


The latest incident occurred on June 14 on a Malappuram-bound Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. According to the woman's complaint, Savad touched her with sexual intent and behaved inappropriately. When she protested, he got off the bus midway and escaped. The victim reported the incident to the


East Police, who launched a search for him. His arrest was recorded under various sections of the BNS, including Section 75 (sexual harassment). Two years ago, the All Kerala Men's Association controversially gave Savad a reception when he was released on bail in the earlier case, which drew widespread criticism.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

