Breaking News
BREAKING: 2 from Pune die during Amarnath yatra; NCP leader claims one of them killed in landslide
Maharashtra: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
BREAKING: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna passes away
BREAKING: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announces to resign
Home > News > India News > Article > Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in Rajasthan

Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in Rajasthan

Updated on: 09 July,2022 05:33 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The teenage victim alleged in an FIR registered on July 4 that her father had been raping her for one and a half years, the police said.

Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in Rajasthan

Representation Pic


A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The teenage victim alleged in an FIR registered on July 4 that her father had been raping her for one and a half years, the police said. "When her mother died, she was around 13 years old. As per the FIR, the accused father had been raping her for one and a half years. When she resisted and threatened to tell this to grandmother and maternal uncle, the accused threatened to kill her," SP Hanumangarh Ajay Singh said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man killed after verbal spat in Powai, two held




Recently, her uncle took her to his home and there she narrated her ordeal to him. The girl along with her uncle reached Pallu police station and filed a complaint.
An FIR was registered under various sections of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.


The accused was detained and arrested on Thursday after interrogation and was sent to judicial custody by a local court on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajasthan jaipur sexual crime news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK