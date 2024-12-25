Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Man attempts to immolate self near parliament taken to hospital

Man attempts to immolate self near parliament, taken to hospital

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, an official said

Man attempts to immolate self near parliament, taken to hospital

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Man attempts to immolate self near parliament, taken to hospital
x
00:00

A man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.


A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said.


The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.


"He set himself on fire at the roundabout near Rail Bhawan. The local police and railway police along with some people immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to the hospital," an official statement said.

According to initial investigations, he took the extreme step due to a dispute with some individuals back home in Bagpat, it said.

Police said Jitendra arrived in Delhi on a train on Wednesday morning. His half-burnt backpack and some other belongings were seized from the spot.

A police officer said the man's family members have been contacted and further investigations were on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi police India news national news India

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK