The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Man attempts to immolate self near parliament, taken to hospital x 00:00

A man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said.

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.

"He set himself on fire at the roundabout near Rail Bhawan. The local police and railway police along with some people immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to the hospital," an official statement said.

According to initial investigations, he took the extreme step due to a dispute with some individuals back home in Bagpat, it said.

Police said Jitendra arrived in Delhi on a train on Wednesday morning. His half-burnt backpack and some other belongings were seized from the spot.

A police officer said the man's family members have been contacted and further investigations were on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever