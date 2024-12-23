BJP leaders Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital from Parliament with head injuries

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP MP Mukesh Rajput (L) and BJP MPs G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and K. Laxman visit MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi (R) who were admitted at the RML Hospital after they got injured in clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs at Parliament complex. (Pic/PTI)

Two BJP MPs who suffered head injuries in a face-off between opposition and NDA members on the Parliament premises were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Monday, authorities said, reported news agency PTI.

On Thursday, two BJP leaders, Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, stated PTI.

"The condition of both the MPs is much better now and they have been discharged," a senior doctor said.

The MPs were kept under observation in the ICU and on Saturday they were shifted to a ward.

Doctors stated that Sarangi has an old heart problem and a stent in his heart.

Nothing significant regarding the injury came up in MRI and CT scans, Dr Shukla MS of RML Hospital had said earlier, reported PTI.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in. "He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched," he had said, PTI stated .

"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had shot up," Dr Shukla had said.

Ambedkar remark row: Opposition, BJP MPs scuffle in Parliament

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Trouble began when the INDIA bloc members insisted on entering Parliament through the BJP MPs holding a protest instead of using the space left empty on one side of the staircase of the Makar Dwar, used by members to enter and exit the building.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee. Sarangi, a BJP member from Balasore in Odisha, suffered injuries on the left temple of his forehead. BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused Gandhi of pushing the senior leader.

Rejecting the BJP members’ charge, Gandhi told reporters, “I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed by BJP MPs, lost his balance and was forced to sit on the ground, injuring his knees that have already undergone surgery.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned following noisy protests by the opposition seeking an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar.

(With agency inputs)