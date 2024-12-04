Man killed by wife, her partner in Faridabad

According to the complaint filed by one Balbir of Mahgaon in Madhya Pradesh, his brother Vijay worked as a sanitation worker and lived in a slum with his wife and their three daughters

Representation pic

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner in a slum in Faridabad's SGM Nagar area. According to the complaint filed by one Balbir of Mahgaon in Madhya Pradesh, his brother Vijay worked as a sanitation worker and lived in a slum with his wife and their three daughters.

In the earlier hours of Tuesday, Balbir was informed by one Mahendra that something had happened to his brother. When he reached the slum, Balbir saw Vijay lying in bed. Vijay's daughters told Balbir that their mother Rekha and her partner Mohammad Abdullah had strangled him to death and fled.

Balbir claimed he was informed by Vijay about 15 days ago that Rekha was having an affair with Abdullah, a native of Chirawak village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Based on Balbir's complaint, an FIR was registered at SGM Nagar police station. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.

