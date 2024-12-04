Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Man killed by wife her partner in Faridabad

Man killed by wife, her partner in Faridabad

Updated on: 04 December,2024 02:35 PM IST  |  Faridabad
PTI |

Top

According to the complaint filed by one Balbir of Mahgaon in Madhya Pradesh, his brother Vijay worked as a sanitation worker and lived in a slum with his wife and their three daughters

Man killed by wife, her partner in Faridabad

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Man killed by wife, her partner in Faridabad
x
00:00

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner in a slum in Faridabad's SGM Nagar area. According to the complaint filed by one Balbir of Mahgaon in Madhya Pradesh, his brother Vijay worked as a sanitation worker and lived in a slum with his wife and their three daughters.


In the earlier hours of Tuesday, Balbir was informed by one Mahendra that something had happened to his brother. When he reached the slum, Balbir saw Vijay lying in bed. Vijay's daughters told Balbir that their mother Rekha and her partner Mohammad Abdullah had strangled him to death and fled.


Balbir claimed he was informed by Vijay about 15 days ago that Rekha was having an affair with Abdullah, a native of Chirawak village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Based on Balbir's complaint, an FIR was registered at SGM Nagar police station. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

faridabad haryana india Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK