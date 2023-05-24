Man killed, woman injured in leopard attacks in Dahod district of Gujarat

The forest department has put cages near the village to trap the leopard

A 43-year-old man was allegedly killed and an elderly woman suffered injuries in leopard attacks in Gujarat's Dahod district in the early hours of Wednesday, a forest department official told the PTI.

This is the second such incident in the region in the past four days, the officials said, according to the PTI.

A leopard first attacked Champaben Chauhan (60), who was sleeping in her house at Pada village in Limkheda taluka, around 1.30 am, said a release by the department's Baria Forest Division, as per the PTI.

Hearing Champaben's cries, neighbours rushed to her home and drove away the big cat.

After nearly an hour, one Ramesh Chauhan of the same village was attacked by a leopard. The big cat grabbed Ramesh by the neck when he was sleeping outside his house, said the department.

Though locals again drove away the feline, Ramesh suffered serious injuries on his neck with an artery getting severed due to the animal attack, said the release.

Champaben and Ramesh were first taken to a private hospital in Dahod town where the woman was discharged after some time, while Ramesh was referred to a hospital in Vadodara. But he died during treatment, it said.

The forest department has put cages near the village to trap the leopard, reported the PTI.

In the early hours of May 21, a leopard attacked two minor sisters sleeping outside their house in Fulpari village of Limkheda taluka, nearly 10 km from Pada village. Though locals forced the leopard to retreat, the girls sustained serious injuries on their heads and faces.

Cages were also put in that village after the incident, but no leopard has been captured yet.

It was still unclear whether one or more leopards are responsible for all these attacks, though villagers have claimed that two to three leopards have been attacking humans for some time.

(with PTI inputs)