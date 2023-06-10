Man kills lover, hides body in tank at home in Uttar Pradesh

Officials said that the body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station

Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday said that a man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house, news agency PTI reported.

The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here, they told PTI.

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said.

On May 30, Kesar's family reported her missing. Based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated. The body was recovered at his instance, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Earlier on June 7, a 56-year-old man was arrested by the Naya Nagar police for murdering his 32-year-old live in partner at Mira Road. According to the police, the woman was murdered two to three days ago. The occupants of the building got a foul smell emanating from one of the flats and alerted the cops. The police said that they found the woman’s body cut into pieces. The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, 32, while her-live in partner is one Manoj Sahani, 56. Both were living in the J wing of Geeta Akash Deep Building for the past five years. When the police broke open the door of the flat, they found Sahani inside and the woman’s body in pieces on the floor of one of the rooms.

In another incident, a man allegedly killed his wife's 38-year-old paramour identified as Prajapati and then buried the body in a forest in the Thane district. The incident took place on June 1. According to the police official, the body was recovered on Tuesday and the accused was arrested. The deceased, identified as Dinesh Prajapati, allegedly had an extra-marital affair with the wife of accused Suresh Kumar Kumavat. The paramour as well as the couple resided in Borivali's Rajendra Nagar. "Kumavat had warned Prajapati against the affair, but the latter did not take the warning seriously," , an official from Samta Nagar police station said.

(With inputs from PTI)