A man shot dead his parents over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Sunday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Man kills parents over land dispute in UP's Firozabad x 00:00

A man shot dead his parents over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in area under Eka police station and the deceased were identified as Rakesh Yadav (55) and his wife Guddi Devi, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Mishra said the couple had an old argument over possession of a piece of land with their elder son Bitu Yadav.

Prima facie, it appears that Bitu had an argument with the duo on Sunday that escalated and he shot them dead, he said.

The bodies were found on a farm, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.

Also read: BJP leader demands probe against former J&K CM Mehbooba over her alleged links with 'anti-nationals and violence mongers'

According to locals, the couple had moved to the nearby Etah district. They had come to Firozabad to discuss the possession of the disputed land.

Efforts are on to nab Bittu, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.