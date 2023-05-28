Man kills parents over land dispute in UP's Firozabad

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2023 09:24 PM IST  |  Firozabad (UP)
PTI

A man shot dead his parents over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Sunday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A man shot dead his parents over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Sunday, police said.


The incident happened in area under Eka police station and the deceased were identified as Rakesh Yadav (55) and his wife Guddi Devi, they said.


Additional Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Mishra said the couple had an old argument over possession of a piece of land with their elder son Bitu Yadav.


Prima facie, it appears that Bitu had an argument with the duo on Sunday that escalated and he shot them dead, he said.

The bodies were found on a farm, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.

According to locals, the couple had moved to the nearby Etah district. They had come to Firozabad to discuss the possession of the disputed land.

Efforts are on to nab Bittu, police said.

